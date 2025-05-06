Rocket Companies (RKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of -74.61 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 801.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

