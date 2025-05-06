Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SMP

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SMP opened at $28.12 on Monday. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $413.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $299,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,592. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Further Reading

