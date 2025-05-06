Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for EZCORP

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for EZCORP in a research report issued on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for EZCORP’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

EZCORP Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $15.50 on Monday. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $852.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EZCORP by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.