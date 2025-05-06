Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for EZCORP in a research report issued on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for EZCORP’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.
EZCORP Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $15.50 on Monday. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $852.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EZCORP by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
