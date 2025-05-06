Roth Capital Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SFM

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $172.71 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $73.46 and a 12 month high of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $6,856,983.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,034,081.58. This represents a 20.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $143,743.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,056 shares of company stock worth $15,006,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

