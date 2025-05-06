Roth Capital Cuts Earnings Estimates for Carriage Services

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carriage Services in a report issued on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday.

CSV opened at $39.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Carriage Services has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $42.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.17 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In other news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 2,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $99,704.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,668.97. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Carriage Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 590,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Carriage Services by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 237,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 34,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

