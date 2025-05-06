Roth Capital Cuts Earnings Estimates for CECO Environmental

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for CECO Environmental in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Stock Down 2.2 %

CECO stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $894.40 million, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 5,601 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $135,264.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,539. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,992.55. The trade was a 0.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.