Roth Capital Forecasts Increased Earnings for Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $6.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.34. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $26.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on META. Arete Research upgraded Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $752.00 to $664.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $683.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.45.

META stock opened at $599.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $573.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.17, for a total value of $502,101.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,983.09. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $9,169,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,046 shares in the company, valued at $121,588,349.12. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,724 shares of company stock worth $157,259,224. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

