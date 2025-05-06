Roth Capital Forecasts TeraWulf’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jones Trading began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

TeraWulf Price Performance

TeraWulf stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $9.30.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TeraWulf by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,469,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,997 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,632,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 1,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,178,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 419.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,016 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.