Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $336.00 to $356.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.31.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $299.07 on Monday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.09. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

