Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $342.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $342.58.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $415.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Saia

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,941,000 after purchasing an additional 794,197 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Saia by 24,815.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,863,000 after acquiring an additional 371,232 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,199,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $89,229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 153,896 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $259.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.13 and its 200-day moving average is $440.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $624.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.18 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.