Sailpoint Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sailpoint Inc (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sailpoint from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sailpoint from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sailpoint in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sailpoint in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Sailpoint Price Performance

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11. Sailpoint has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($4.28). The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.69 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sailpoint

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint in the 1st quarter worth $2,173,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Sailpoint during the first quarter worth about $3,496,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint during the first quarter worth about $23,213,000.

About Sailpoint

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

