Saratoga Investment (SAR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter.
Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.5 %
SAR opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $359.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 12.31%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 120.97%.
About Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
