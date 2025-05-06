Saratoga Investment (SAR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

SAR opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $359.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 12.31%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 120.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAR. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $26.25 to $25.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAR

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.