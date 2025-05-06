Seaport Res Ptn Increases Earnings Estimates for Mastercard

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.06. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $15.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective (up previously from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.25.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $560.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $511.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $582.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.