Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Lower Earnings for Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion.

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,964.75. This represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,074.90. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $55,453,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $45,381,000. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,555,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

