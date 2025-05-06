Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SES. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.97.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SES
Secure Energy Services Price Performance
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Energy Services
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.