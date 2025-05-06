Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SES. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SES

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

About Secure Energy Services

SES opened at C$12.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$11.08 and a 1-year high of C$17.13.

(Get Free Report)

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.