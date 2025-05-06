Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,533,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,736 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $31,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 6.2 %

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.31 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

