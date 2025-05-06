Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Trading Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.57. 69,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 499% from the average session volume of 11,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Shoprite Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Shoprite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.