Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $611.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.44 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 130.69%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

