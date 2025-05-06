Sidoti Csr Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Orion Group

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $188.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

ORN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Orion Group has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Orion Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

