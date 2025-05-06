Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Trading 5.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.44 and last traded at C$10.44. Approximately 618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.
Silex Systems Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.36.
About Silex Systems
Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.
