Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 5,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 15,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,000.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

