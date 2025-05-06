Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 246.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of SWBI opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $17.25.
Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Smith & Wesson Brands Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.
