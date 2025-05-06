Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 811.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 79,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 37,091 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 152,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $47,272,803.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,021,879.12. This represents a 54.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $8,789,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,504.48. The trade was a 69.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 942,672 shares of company stock valued at $64,058,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laidlaw increased their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of -2.67. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

