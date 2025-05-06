SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,194.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 520,990 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

