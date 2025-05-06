Sprott (SII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Sprott to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 million. Sprott had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

Sprott Stock Up 1.4 %

Sprott stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. Sprott has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

