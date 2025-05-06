Sprout Social (SPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter. Sprout Social has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.740 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.160 EPS.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,414.30. The trade was a 16.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,720.03. This trade represents a 84.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock worth $3,115,839. 10.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprout Social stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 391.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.06% of Sprout Social worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

