Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) Shares Down 18.3% – What’s Next?

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 871,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the average daily volume of 195,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Starbox Group Trading Down 18.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75.

About Starbox Group

(Get Free Report)

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.