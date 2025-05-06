State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Acquires Shares of 5,609 Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

BOW opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowhead Specialty

In other news, Director Ava Schnidman acquired 1,493 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,245.13. This trade represents a 373.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

