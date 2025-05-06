State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $252,000 Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in IMAX were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

IMAX Trading Down 2.3 %

IMAX stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.