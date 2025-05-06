State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $264,000 Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Ooma were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ooma alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of OOMA opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $346.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.06. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OOMA

Ooma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.