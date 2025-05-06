State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Increases Position in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovex International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovex International in the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Innovex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Innovex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Innovex International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INVX. Barclays lifted their target price on Innovex International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Innovex International Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of INVX stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innovex International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. Innovex International had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter.

Innovex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.