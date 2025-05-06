State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Trims Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,539 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 105,562 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,856 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,139,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE TAC opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.72.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

