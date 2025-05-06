STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 3,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of -0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd.
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.
