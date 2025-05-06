STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 3,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of -0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management grew its position in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF accounts for 7.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 30.99% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

