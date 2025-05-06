Stifel Canada Cuts Earnings Estimates for Algoma Steel Group

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Stifel Canada has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $591.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.36. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.56 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.99%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

