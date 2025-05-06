Stifel Canada Predicts Uranium Energy Q3 Earnings

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uranium Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth $5,296,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.