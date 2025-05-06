StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 4.11. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,899,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 138,169 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.