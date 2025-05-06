StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

