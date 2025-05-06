StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $11.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.