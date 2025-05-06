StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $30.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $578,564,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 117,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,579,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,433,249.80. This trade represents a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 492,905 shares of company stock valued at $83,119,704 and have sold 21,176,517 shares valued at $582,701,109. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

