Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.41. 95,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 218,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

