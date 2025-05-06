Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.41. 95,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 218,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.
