Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Susquehanna

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNCY. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.00 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $585.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,662 shares of company stock worth $68,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 224,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 196,094 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,841,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

