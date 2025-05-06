Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Shares Up 2,508.7% – Time to Buy?

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2,508.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.60. 1,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

Sun Pacific Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business.

