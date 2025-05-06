SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
NYSE SSY opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.91.
About SunLink Health Systems
