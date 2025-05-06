Symbotic (SYM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Symbotic to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $522.36 million for the quarter. Symbotic has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. On average, analysts expect Symbotic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Insider Activity

In other Symbotic news, insider Maria G. Freve sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $41,840.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $57,391.74. This represents a 42.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,660 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $73,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,411.20. This represents a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,384 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

