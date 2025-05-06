The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.05.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.