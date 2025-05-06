The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151.70 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 151.40 ($2.01). Approximately 348,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 741,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.80 ($1.99).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of £727.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 158.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Graham Oldroyd purchased 13,916 shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £19,899.88 ($26,452.05). Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

The trust offers investor access to a broadly spread global smaller companies portfolio. The portfolio consists of individual smaller company investments within the US, UK and European markets, and fund holdings targeting smaller companies in Japan, Asia, Latin America and other smaller territories. The dividend of the Company has risen for 53 years in a row, benefiting from a growing income stream from the investment portfolio.

