Thomson Reuters Q2 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $185.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.34. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $189.89.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 772.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.