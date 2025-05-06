Toast (TOST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Toast to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, analysts expect Toast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toast stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. Toast has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,583.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,322,082.92. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,865.16. This trade represents a 29.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,991 shares of company stock worth $11,614,520. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Toast from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

