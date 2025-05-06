Toast (TOST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Toast to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, analysts expect Toast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Toast Stock Down 0.4 %
Toast stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. Toast has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,583.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Toast from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.
