Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 12,465 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 1,306.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 219,636 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

NYSE SITC opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $622.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. Research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

