Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,341 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Shares of PWV stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

